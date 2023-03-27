Woman dies in Rock Hill shooting, investigation ongoing

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner’s Office says Jennifer Robinson, 33, of Lockhart, SC died from an apparent gunshot wound over the weekend.

The Rock Hill Police said on Saturday, March 25th, around midnight, they responded to Friedheim Road in Rock Hill to a shooting and found Robinson with a life-threatening gunshot wound outside.

Authorities say Robinson was transported to the hospital and succumbed to her injuries and died.

Police say this is an active investigation and are looking for a dark colored sedan that may have been involved in the shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to call 803-329-7293.