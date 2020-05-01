Fort Mill Schools Announces Graduation Plans For Senior Class Of 2020

FORT MILL, S.C. — This hasn’t been the year seniors were hoping for.



Many, not getting to experience prom, end-of-year senior activities or even graduation.

The Fort Mill Schools District has been working to come up with a way to give the senior class of 2020 a graduation it deserves, while also following social distancing protocols.

The biggest issue it faced was the size of the graduating class. Each school has a graduating class of over 500 students, which poses an issue with the size of the crowd in attendance versus the space available to maintain CDC guidelines.

After careful consideration, the school has implemented a plan that it feels offers the best solution to provide students with the honor and celebration they have earned and ensure safety of the community.

Below is the official plan taken directly from the district social media pages.

First, the district notes it will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments to the plan if the situation changes closer to the graduation dates.

Family Celebration Prior to Graduation

Graduates (in cap and gown) along with up to four members of their family, will have the opportunity to have a professional photo taken on campus to celebrate the occasion. The photos will be taken by a professional photographer and the digital files will be provided to parents free of charge. This event will allow families to honor their graduate in person with a unique photo to mark the occasion. Each high school will be communicating the details of the process and schedule for participating.

Graduate Only Ceremonies

Fort Mill High School High School June 4 at 11 a.m.

Nation Ford High School June 5 at 11 a.m.

(Possible Rain Day June 6 at 11 a.m.)

There is no replacement for the pomp and circumstance that accompanies graduation ceremonies. This time is special for each student and creates a lasting memory. To honor this special occasion our district has decided to hold ceremonies for the Class of 2020 in our football stadiums. Due to social distancing constraints, these ceremonies will be attended by the graduates only and streamed live on the internet for families to attend virtually. Students will be seated on the field in the stadium at a proper distance to maintain social distancing protocols. The ceremonies will include the traditional student speeches, conferring of diplomas and the turning of the tassel ceremony. Following the ceremony, students will be dismissed to celebrate with their families off site. Each high school will be communicating details regarding the protocols for the ceremonies.

More details regarding the celebrations and live streaming will be announced once they are finalized, but we hope this announcement will ease some of the stress and uncertainty our families have faced. We understand this is not the traditional way graduates, families and staff have celebrated this special event, however, we believe this plan keeps with the spirit of the traditional ceremonies and offers our graduates and families an opportunity to create a positive memory during this unprecedented time.

Seniors, are you ready?