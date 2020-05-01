31-Year-Old Man Arrested After Leading Deputies On High-Speed Chase

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 31-year-old man is arrested after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase in Chester County on Thursday.

Around 8 p.m. Chester County Sheriff’s deputies joined a high-speed chase that originated in Richland County by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase resulted in the arrest of Glen Adams from Lexington, S.C.

Once they entered into Chester County on I-77, deputies pursued the vehicle, reaching speeds exceeding 110mph.

Several times, Adams attempted to ram deputies with his vehicle, which resulted in minor damage to a few patrol cars.

The chase ended in York County near mile marker 87, as the driver lost control of the vehicle and was blocked by a Chester County Sheriff’s deputy.

Adams and his passenger were transported to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill where Adams was cleared with minor injuries and arrested.

He was sent to the Chester County Detention Center where he’s facing charges of failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving and driving under suspension.