Fort Mill School Enrollment Once Again Surpasses Rock Hill

TRI COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The enrollment numbers at all of our public-school districts throughout the tri county are now in.

The district once again with the largest number of students is not the biggest city.

Fort Mill significantly pushing ahead of Rock Hill as far as overall number of students.

Take a look at enrollment in the five school districts in our viewing area.

Fort Mill seeing nearly 2,000 more students enrolled than Rock Hill.

That district is hovering around 18,300 kids.

That’s about 225 more than last year.

Rock Hill has just more than 16,400 students in the halls, about 75 more than the year before.

Lancaster county seeing the next largest number of students, enrollment there is 15,435.

Next, size wise is Clover coming in at nearly 9200 students.

York has 5020.

And rounding out the tri county in Chester County, they are welcoming 4626 students.