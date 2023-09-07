Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill celebrates one year of caring for community

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Piedmont Medical Center is often looking to hire medical professionals as the need for healthcare employees continues to grow.

The Piedmont Fort Mill says it has some of the latest technology for new employees as the hospital is celebrating its one year anniversary on this Thursday.

The 100 bed facility opened its doors one year ago today, on September 7th.

After a more than 20 year journey to get Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill to the area – CEO Chris Mitchell thanked the crowd which included nurses, doctors and even patients at PMC Fort Mill.