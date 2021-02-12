Fort Mill High School Named Lighthouse School

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Fort Mill School District released Fort Mill High School has been recognized by the National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence organization as a Lighthouse School.

Fort Mill High School is the first high school in 2021 to be awarded this honor.

Fort Mill School District spokesperson, Jennifer Overman says, “the Lighthouse School distinction comes after extensive surveys and a two-day site visit, where classrooms were observed and students, parents and teachers were interviewed.”

Lighthouse Schools excel in nine categories, including:

Student Focus and Support

School Organization and Culture

Challenging Standards and Curriculum

Active Teaching and Learning

Technology Integration

Professional Community

Leadership and Educational Vitality

School, Family, and Community Partnerships

Indicators of Success

“I cannot adequately express how proud I am of our school,” said Principal Gales Scroggs. “This award shines yet another national spotlight on the outstanding instruction and positive school culture that make Fort Mill High School an exceptional place. We are so proud that the combined efforts and achievements of our students, educators, families, and community stakeholders are recognized as an example to others.”