Fort Mill High School Named Lighthouse School

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Fort Mill School District released Fort Mill High School has been recognized by the National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence organization as a Lighthouse School.
Fort Mill High School is the first high school in 2021 to be awarded this honor.
Fort Mill School District spokesperson, Jennifer Overman says, “the Lighthouse School distinction comes after extensive surveys and a two-day site visit, where classrooms were observed and students, parents and teachers were interviewed.”
Lighthouse Schools excel in nine categories, including:
- Student Focus and Support
- School Organization and Culture
- Challenging Standards and Curriculum
- Active Teaching and Learning
- Technology Integration
- Professional Community
- Leadership and Educational Vitality
- School, Family, and Community Partnerships
- Indicators of Success
“I cannot adequately express how proud I am of our school,” said Principal Gales Scroggs. “This award shines yet another national spotlight on the outstanding instruction and positive school culture that make Fort Mill High School an exceptional place. We are so proud that the combined efforts and achievements of our students, educators, families, and community stakeholders are recognized as an example to others.”