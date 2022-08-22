Former State Representative Begins New Career

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University held Convocation today to welcome new students and to officially start the school’s 137th Academy Year.

This year’s freshman class stands at roughly 1,000 students with about 4,000 undergrad on campus and 12,000 graduate students.

The Rock Hill native, who retired this year from the South Carolina General Assembly, recently joined the Winthrop University President’s Office as Assistant to the President for Community Engagement.

Simrill says there is a fence around Winthrop, but the gates are opened for business… and he will help to tell the university’s story to the local community and beyond.

This Year’s Convocation taking place back on main campus in the West Center after being held for years at the Winthrop Coliseum.

Following Convocation Dr. Serna and the First Lady Lauren Serna led students to the campus front lawn in the traditional Blue Line Procession.