CN2 Sports Tonight: Highlights from Past Weekend’s Games

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The anticipation couldn’t have been much higher for a season opener as the South Pointe Stallions took on the defending 5A Champion Gaffney Indians.

Saturday at District Three Stadium was a packed house with lines at all entrances for the Inaugural Turf Kings Football City invitational which also featured Julius Chambers knocking off Cardinal Gibbons and the Chambers team celebrated with hats and a trophy presentation.

Fort Mill Yellow Jackets hosted the Catawba Ridge Copperhead as the Yellow Jackets student section went white out with baby powder in the stands. Unfortunately the team in white on the field was Catawba Ridge, and once again, they dominated their cross town foes.

We have those stories and more.