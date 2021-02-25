Food For Your Heart- Healthy Recipes with Jillian Clinton, RD

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) February is Heart Month and Registered Dietitian with SC DHEC Snap Education Program, Jillian Clinton gives us some easy and healthy options for dinner, lunch and a snack!

Recipes below:

Turkey & Bean Sloppy Joes

Serving Size: 1/3 cup meat mixture Prep Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 8 Total Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

• ½ cup ketchup, preferably without high fructose corn syrup

• 2 Tablespoons maple syrup

• 1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar

• 2 teaspoons yellow mustard

• 1/3 cup + 1 teaspoon water, divided

• 1 teaspoon chili powder

• ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

• ¼ teaspoon allspice

• ¼ teaspoon celery seed

• ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

• Cooking spray

• 1-pound ground turkey, 93% lean

• ½ cup finely diced yellow onion

• 1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium kidney beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 teaspoon cornstarch

• 1/3 cup + 1 teaspoon water, divided

Directions:

1. For the sauce, in a small mixing bowl whisk together ketchup, maple syrup, vinegar, mustard, 1/3 cup water and all spices.

2. Spray a medium saucepan with cooking spray and heat over medium heat.

3. Add diced onions and sauté 2-3 minutes.

4. Add ground turkey and brown for ~8 minutes on medium-high heat.

5. Add beans and sauce until mixture is well combined.

6. Bring mixture to a simmer.

7. Use the empty bowl that the sauce was in to whisk together the cornstarch with a teaspoon of water. Pour it into the meat mixture and stir until combined.

8. Cover the saucepan and simmer over low heat for an additional 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened and the mixture is heated to desired temperature.

SNAP-Ed Tips:

• Vegetarian? Replace the ground turkey with two additional cans of drained and rinsed beans, such as pinto beans and cannellini beans!

• Serve sloppy joe meat mixture on whole-wheat buns.

Recipe Inspired by Pulses.Org and Danae Halliday at Recipe Runner

Spinach & Strawberry Pecan Salad

Serving Size: 1 cup Prep Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 12 Total Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

• 10‐ounces fresh spinach (about 12 cups)

• 2½ cups sliced strawberries (16‐ounce container)

• 1 cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

• ½ cup chopped pecans

• ⅓ cup balsamic vinegar

• 1 Tablespoon honey

• ¼ cup olive oil

• Ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Combine the spinach, strawberries, Gorgonzola cheese, and pecans in a large mixing bowl.

2. Stir the balsamic vinegar and honey together in a small mixing bowl; slowly add the olive oil into the mixture while whisking continuously.

3. Drizzle the dressing over the salad just before serving. Add desired black pepper for additional seasoning.

SNAP‐Ed Tips:

• You can replace the Gorgonzola cheese with feta, blue or goat cheese.

• Honey is not recommended for children under 1 year old.

Grilled Fish Tacos with Peach Salsa

Serving Size: 2 tacos Prep Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4 Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Salsa

• 1 (15.25‐ounce) can peach halves, drained, rinsed,

• and chopped (yields about 1 cup)

• 1 small jalapeno, seeded and chopped

• 1 green bell pepper, diced

• 1 red onion, chopped

• 1 ½ teaspoons lime juice

• 1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice

• 1 ½ teaspoons ground black pepper

• 1 avocado, cubed (optional)

• Fish

• Cooking spray

• 4 tilapia fillets (about 1‐pound), halved

• 1 Tablespoon chili powder

• ¼ teaspoon low‐sodium Adobo seasoning

• 1 package low‐sodium Sazon seasoning

• 8 (6‐inch) corn tortillas

Directions:

1. In a medium mixing bowl, combine chopped peaches, jalapeno, bell pepper, red onion, lime

juice, lemon juice, and black pepper. If desired, add avocado. Mix all ingredients, cover, and

refrigerate until ready to use.

2. Using paper towels, pat fish dry, and transfer to a plate.

3. In a small mixing bowl, combine chili powder, low‐sodium Adobo and Sazon packet.

4. Cover fish with spice mixture.

5. Coat grill pan or skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium‐high heat.

6. Add fish and cook for about 4 minutes on each side, reaching an internal temperature of 145

degrees F.

7. To serve, fill each tortilla with ½ fish fillet and about ⅓ cup of salsa.

SNAP‐Ed Tips:

• Look for Adobo and Sazon seasonings in the international aisle of your grocery store.

Banana Oatmeal Cookies

Serving Size: 1 cookie Prep Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 14 Total Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

• 2 ripe bananas

• 1 cup quick-cooking or old-fashioned oats

• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

• ⅓ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

• Cooking spray

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. In a medium mixing bowl, mash the bananas with a fork until smooth.

3. Add the oats, vanilla, cinnamon, and chocolate chips. Mix well.

4. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

5. Scoop dough with a large spoon and place on baking sheet to yield 14 cookies.

6. Bake dough for 10-15 minutes until the edges of the cookies are set and lightly browned. Remove cookies from the oven. Cool before serving.

SNAP-Ed Tips:

• Substitute chocolate chips with raisins, nuts, dried cranberries, or butterscotch chips. Adding nuts will add a nice crunch to the cookie.

• Best stored in the refrigerator. These make a great on-the-go snack!

Recipe adapted from Food Hero https://foodhero.org/recipes/healthy-recipes