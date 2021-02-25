Rock Hill Police Make Arrest in Rich Street Homicide Case

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Rock Hill Police Department have arrested a 24 year old suspect in a homicide case from February 19th on Rich Street,

According to the department’s Public Information Officer, Lt. Michael Chavis the Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was able to develop a suspect as a result of the investigation.

Jarod Nelson, 24 of Rock Hill, was taken into Rock Hill Police custody on February 24th, 2021 and charged with Murder.

The York County Coroner’s Office says the victim in this case is 29 year-old – Harterius Massey of Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Nelson has a bond hearing later today.