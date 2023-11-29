First Bank in Rock Hill celebrates one year of serving the community

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On this Wednesday, November 29, 2023, the First Bank in Rock Hill celebrated one year of serving the Rock Hill community.

First Bank is located in Rock Hill on the corner of Oakland Avenue and N. Wilson Street, which had been a bank for many years.

Geanina Neal, Branch Manager of the location said, “We are so thrilled to be serving the community as First Bank and couldn’t think of a better thing to celebrate. Since we have transitioned to First Bank it has been wonderful to continue our banking history here and this was a great way for the community to meet our team, including our newest member, Trey Moore.”

During the celebration First Bank announced the team’s newest member, Trey Moore as the City Executive for the bank.

First Bank in Rock Hill says the entire team, is very active in the community in organizations such as Rock Hill Rotary, The American Red Cross, The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce and many more.

“I have really enjoyed getting to know everyone at First Bank and especially the Rock Hill team members. My family has a lot of history in this community and even in this building. My father founded and was the President of The Bank of Rock Hill right here in this office.” said Trey Moore, “I take pride in that history and the ability to continue to serve the financial needs of my hometown. We are proud to be a bank with all the resources needed to help our customers and still have the feeling of being a neighborhood bank, with the people you know and trust.”

