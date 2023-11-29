Are you ready for Winter Weather? Be your own emergency manager

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Even though it’s cold outside now, we typically don’t experience serious winter weather here in South Carolina until the months of January and February.

Regardless of whenever it happens state and federal emergency officials are kicking off Winter Weather Preparedness Week.

The message – be your own emergency manager. Officials say put together a plan and a preparedness kit complete with a radio, flashlight, cash, food and water enough to last about three days.

While we at home are preparing, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is also getting weather for winter weather.

Recently SCDOT snow plow operators from Lancaster County, York County, and other surrounding counties used a simulation to practice driving in snow and ice.

There is a Severe Winter Weather Guide you can download here https://www.scemd.org/stay-informed/publications/severe-winter-weather-guide/