ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Choral Society is a group where both professional and amateur musicians gather to perform high level choir music.

They will be holding their upcoming winter concert this Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 4 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill.

The group says they are always looking for new members. If you wish to learn more, you can do so by visiting the York County Choral Society’s website.