First students to complete all 13 years at York Prep are preparing to graduate

YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – High School Graduation day is a little more than two weeks away for York Preparatory Academy students.

While all of those seniors have been working towards this day since starting Kindergarten, only 16 of them can say they’ve been York Prep Patriots since the beginning. Those students being the first group of students to attend the charter school as it was being established in 2010.

CN2’s Zane Cina meeting some of the only students to complete each education grade at York Prep.

