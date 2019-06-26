Fiery Meatball Eating Contest Preview

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Here’s your chance to see local media and fire responders eat meatballs covered in extreme hot sauce provided by Puckerbutt Pepper Company. The meatball come from Firehouse Subs.  This is all to support Special Olympics and is put on by the Rock Hill Police Department  Here’s more!

