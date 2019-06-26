CN2 Today – June 26th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) On CN2 Today Renee O’Neil and Lucas McFadden talk more about CN2’s latest Hometown Hero, Captain Mark Bollinger with the Rock Hill Police Department. Plus, for What’s Cooking Wednesday Renee tastes a spicy meatball for a good cause! And We talk to two leaders that made the trip to Denver to learn why Rock Hill was named an All American City!
Top Story
Chester County Sheriff’s Office Will Provide More School Resource Officers
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) An agreement has been reached between the Chester County School District, the Chester County Sheriff's Office, and other county...