“Fentanyl Kills U” organization uses billboard in urgent plea

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Several parents in York County are wanting to make a lasting statement by putting up a billboard showing their child’s face on it who has died from a fentanyl overdose.

This billboard, near exit 31 in Mooresville, North Carolina, was donated by Transco Properties shows 7 faces of children whose parents say they died from unknowingly taking the deadly drug fentanyl.

Jenna James of Fentanyl Kills U says she lost her son, Brandon (BAM) when he was 21 after he accidentally overdosed on Fentanyl, not knowing what drug he was taking.

She, along with other members of the group, want the billboard to be a reminder to those driving by, that the illegal drug is killing many in the community and it needs to stop.

James said a Billboard will be going up in early April in York.

To learn more about the group’s effort to stop the illegal drug, just visit, FentanylKillsU.org