Infant Car Seat Safety – York County Coroner steps in to educate

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a tragedy hit a pre-school Head Start program in Fort Mill an anonymous donor hoped to use the opportunity to teach the importance of car seat safety.

The Avery Lake Head Start program, a comprehensive child development program that primarily serves low income families, lost one of its members earlier this year in a car accident due an improperly installed car seat.

After this tragedy car seats were anonymously donated to the program with the York County Coroners Office installed car seats and educating parents.

Carolina Community Actions, Executive Director Karen Browning said, “To avoid an accident or the untimely death of a child. That is why it is important to make sure that it is installed correctly because a car seat that is not installed correctly is as bad as not having one installed at all.”

it’s not unusual for car seats to be installed incorrectly. if you’d like to cross check that yours is in correctly you can reach out to the York County Coroner’s Office.