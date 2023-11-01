Fentanyl dealer sentenced to ten years in prison

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 News) – Dasean Ratez Moses, 30, was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of Distribution of Fentanyl, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Violent Felony, according to the office of the Sixth Circuit Solicitor.

Moses’ trial was scheduled to start October 31, 2023 but instead he entered a plea of guilty on Tuesday afternoon before the jury was selected. Moses was living in Chester County during this investigation and will serve his time at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.