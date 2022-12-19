Family loses Everything in Lancaster County House Fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire.

According to Lancaster County Emergency Management fire crews were called to a house on 15th Street around 3:45 AM Monday, December 19th for a structure fire.

Fire leaders say the house is a total loss and it started in the home because of a kerosene heater that was being used to heat some of the home.

Clayton Smith told CN2 News he is thankful he, his two children and his children’s mother made it out ok. He says they woke up to the home on fire and he rushed to get everyone out safely.

Smith says they lost everything in the fire, even Christmas presents.

Lancaster County Fire Marshal, Mike Magette says its common to see house fires this time of year as neighbors work to keep houses warm. He says with kerosene or electric heaters, there are important tips to keep in mind.

If you would like to help the family, you can reach Clayton Smith at (803) 650-9085.