Clinton ConNEXTion Partners With York Technical College To Educate Rock Hill’s South Side

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The effort to revitalize the Southside of Rock Hill, known as the Clinton ConNEXTion, recruited York Technical College to help reach another goal of it’s mission.

The two organizations have partnered to offer courses and certifications at the Emmett Scott Recreation Center located on Crawford Road.

For now the only courses offered at the Rec. Center will be Commercial truck driving, a Customer Service Certificate, and the OSHA 10 manufacturing essentials program.

The hope is to expand that list in the future. York Tech officials say the goal of the expansion is to give everyone a chance to learn.

Enrollment for those courses will begin in January, with the program being fully funded by York Tech. Students will still be expected to cover the cost of additional materials, such as books.

More information on the partnership can be found here on the York Technical College website.