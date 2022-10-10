Fall Events and Halloween Happenings

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Fall events celebrate the crisp autumn season and, often adding, haunting Halloween happenings. Below is a list of Fall Events and Halloween Haunting Happenings in the tri-county.

Blackhawk Ranch Championship Rodeo

Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 | 8:00 pm

3979 Hwy 324, Rock Hill

$20 Adults $15 Children



Lancaster Fire Expo

Saturday, October 15 |

Wal-Mart Parking Lot, Hwy 9, Lancaster



Tega Cay Fire Department Open House

Saturday, October 15 | 10:00 am – Noon

2351 New Gray Rock Road, Tega Cay



YC Humane Society Dog Gone Good Time Festival

Saturday, October 15 | 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Walter Elisha Park



Baxter Village – Fort Mill Fall Festival

Saturday, October 15 | Noon – 6:00 pm

900 Market Street, Baxter Village

Indian Land Fall Festival

Saturday, October 15 |10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sunday, October 16 | 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Indian Land Middle School

8063 River Road, Indian Land, SC 29707

$5 ages over 13 years. Music, Arts, Crafts, pony rides

Chester Fall Farm Festival

Saturday, October 22 | 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

3694 Fishing Creek Church Road, Chester



St. Anne Fall Fest and Halloween Carnival

Saturday, October 22 | 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill



Fort Mill Fall Festival

Saturday, October 22 | 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Walter Elisha Park, Fort Mill

Rock Hill Renaissance Fair

Saturday, October 23 to Sunday, October 30

Mercantile HQ 153 E. White Street, Rock Hill

MerantileHQ



Tega Cay Catawba Fest

Saturday, October 29 |11:00 am 8:00 pm

2351 New Gray Rock Road, Tega Cay



Fall Festival

Saturday, October 29 | 10 am

White St. Station & Pallet Place – 911 White Street, Rock Hill



Lancaster Annual Boo Fun Fest

Saturday, October 29 | 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

American Legion Fairgrounds

Rock Hill Annual Boo-Ha Ha!

Saturday, October 29 | 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

The Fountain Downtown Rock Hill