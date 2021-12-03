Event Road Closures in Rock Hill as Christmasville Rolls into Town

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – City of Rock Hill official say to expect many road closures as Rock Hill’s annual Christmasville festival rolls into town.

Below are the closures from the city of Rock Hill you can expect ahead of the Rock Hill Christmas parade tonight at 6:30 PM and the Reindeer Romp set for Saturday morning.

Parade Route: The parade will travel its traditional route: Begins at Oakland Ave. and Stewart Ave., proceeds down Oakland Ave., turns right onto White St., left through the parking lot next to Wells Fargo, left onto Main St. and up Main St., ending at Fountain Park.

Related Street Closings:

Oakland Ave. from Cherry Rd. to Stewart Ave. will be closed to general traffic beginning at 2 PM for parade staging.

The parade route will begin closing at 6 PM and will reopen when the parade has safely passed.

These streets will be closed during and following the parade for disbanding: Elizabeth Ave. between Black St. and White St. Main St. between Elizabeth Ave. and Confederate Ave. Reid St. between White St. and Main St.

On-street parking along the parade route and disbanding areas will be unavailable on Friday.

After the parade, the Elizabeth Ave. exit of the Fountain Park parking deck will be open to exit.

Available Parade Parking Includes:

Black St. parking deck and surface lot.

City Hall parking lot.

White St. parking lot with access from Dave Lyle Blvd. to Main St., or Charlotte Ave. to White St. from upper entrance prior to 6 PM. The upper White St. access will not be accessible once the parade route closes.

Fountain Park Place parking deck from Charlotte Ave. and White St., or Reid St. and Main St.

The Piedmont Medical Center’s Reindeer Romp 5K Benefitting Girls on the Run will be held Saturday, December 4 from 8 AM – 10 AM.

Related Street Closings beginning at 7:45 AM:

Saluda St. at E. Black St.

E. Main St. from Elizabeth Lane to Oakland Ave.

Oakland Ave. from E. Main St. to Aiken Ave.

Aiken Ave. from Oakland Ave. to College Ave.

College Ave. from Aiken Ave. to Park Dr.

Park Dr. from College Ave. to Edgemont Ave.

Edgemont Ave. from Park Dr. to Piedmont St.

Piedmont St. from Edgemont Ave. to Cedar St.

Cedar St. from Piedmont St. to N. Wilson St.

N. Wilson St. from Cedar St. to Oakland Ave.

More info at Girls on the Run tri county.

(picture credit: City of Rock Hill)