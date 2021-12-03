Christmasville Prayer Walk

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Rock Hill’s Christmasville festival is already underway with the official kick off happening Thursday evening.

Tonight- the streets of downtown will be lit for the Christmas parade.

And 2 local churches in the community say they are wanting people to remember the true meaning of Christmas at its annual prayer walk set for Saturday, December 4th at 11:30 AM.

First ARP Church in Rock Hill, located on the corner of White street and Oakland Avenue, teaming up with Mt Prospect Baptist Church for a prayer walk.

The walk will begin in the parking lot of First ARP. Walkers will stop at several parking lots to pray for residents in the community, for unity, first responders, government and more.

The walk will make its final stop at the Old Town Amphitheater in downtown Rock Hill where there will be singing of Christmas carols and messages.

This is also a way for those who walk to bring canned goods to support the Manna House Food Pantry.

Organizers say if you can’t walk but would still like to attend the event to meet at the Old Town Amphitheater at noon.