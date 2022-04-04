Digital Dashboard 4-4-2022 Library Week, Northwestern Thespians and SC Hwy Celebrates 92 years

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s CN2 Digital Dashboard…

It’s National Library Week and York County Library’s theme is Connect with Your Library. There are many events taking place throughout the week at the various library branches.

Check out the York County Library on social media or online at yclibrary.org.

School Resource Officer Byers and Lt. Michael Chavis cast as “Cop” for over the 4 days of Northwestern High School’s Northwestern Theatre performance of Footloose. The officers saying they enjoyed sharing the stage with such a talented group of young adults and the opportunities to build relationships, but more importantly having fun.

Happy Birthday to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The department is celebrating 92nd years on this April 4th. It was back in 1930 when the South Carolina Highway Patrol began working to keep the public safe on the state’s roadways.

