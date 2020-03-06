Deputies: Six Arrested In Prostitution Sting, One A Victim Of Human Trafficking

YORK COUNTY, SC — Six people are facing prostitution charges in our area.

The crimes took place near the South Carolina state line in Fort Mill.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, one of those involved in the prostitution investigation is a victim of human trafficking. The victim is receiving assistance from Homeland Security Investigations.

Five of the following people arrested have been identified.

Courtney Ann Kinner, 36, Summerville, SC

Marissa Lyn May, 27, Jonesville Wisconsin

Wanda Jean Overcash, 43, Charlotte, N

Allyson Leigh Simmons, 49, Charlotte, NC

Erin Emerald Touchbaum, 31, Charlotte, NC

The sixth person involved is not being identified at this time. The case is still under investigation.

“We understand that individuals who engage in this type of illegal activity are often victims themselves,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. “The York County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to enforcing the law, but we are also mindful of the circumstances that may lead a person to this life.”