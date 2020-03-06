CN2 News
CN2 News
52.5
F
Rock Hill, US
Friday, March 6, 2020
CN2 Today begins at 11:30am
CN2 News begins at 6:00pm
Livestrong Program Coming to Gregory Family YMCA
CN2 Today
Household Hazardous Materials & Document Shredding Day
CN2 Today
CN2 Today – Friday, March 6th
CN2 Today
What’s Playing at the Movies w/ Jenna Woods
CN2 Today
What’s Cooking Wednesday at Sonny’s BBQ
CN2 Today
CN2 Today – Wednesday, March 4th
CN2 Today
Goodwill Bridal Pop-Up Event
Top Story
CN2 News
Man Dies In Rock Hill Police Custody, Family Wants Answers
March 5, 2020
ROCK HILL, S.C. -- A man dies after he was arrested by Rock Hill Police and now his family is wanting to learn what...
Featured Stories
Man Dies In Rock Hill Police Custody, Family Wants Answers
March 5, 2020
Grandmother Asks For Cards On What Would Have Been Grandson’s 4th...
March 5, 2020
Ballin’ For a Cure
March 5, 2020
