Deputies: 50-Year-Old Rock Hill Man Arrested After Robbing 6 Fast Food Restaurants

YORK COUNTY, SC — A man is facing charges after authorities say he robbed six fast food restaurants at gunpoint between Lake Wylie, Fort Mill and Rock Hill.

50-year-old Travis Lamont Gathers of Rock Hill was arrested at an apartment complex in Lake Wylie on Monday, July 20th.

Gathers is suspected of four armed robberies in the York County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction and two in the Rock Hill Police Jurisdiction.

“I am thankful and proud of the hard work our deputies and detectives put in to identify this dangerous person as a suspect and get him in custody quickly before anyone got seriously hurt,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

It is believed Gathers began the armed robbery spree on June 28th, robbing the BoJangles near the 4900 block of Charlotte Highway in the Lake Wylie area of Clover. Officials say he robbed the business of money, employees of their cell phones and then made the employees go into the walk-in cooler before he ran out of the restaurant.

On Friday, July 10th, Gathers robbed the Wendy’s restaurant at 1800 Highway 160 in Fort Mill, SC. On Sunday, July 12th, the suspect robbed the Wendy’s restaurant at 5188 Charlotte Hwy in Lake Wylie.

In these cases, witnesses say he used a gun to commit the robberies.

This past Sunday, Gathers used a knife to rob the McDonalds restaurant at 5262 Charlotte Hwy in Lake Wylie.

In total, Gathers stole $6,350 from the restaurants.

He was booked into the York County Detention Center around 9 p.m. this past Monday and is currently waiting on a bond hearing and possibly more charges.

But this is not the first time, Gathers has been arrested for his involvement in a string of armed robberies. Our news partner, WBTV, published an article on his 2017 armed robberies in Rock Hill.