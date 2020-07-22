York County Council Adopts Resolution Encouraging Face Coverings

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — During the Monday, July 20th, York County Council meeting, the board members adopted a resolution encouraging the public to wear face coverings in public places and in certain circumstances to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the best interest of public health, York County Council deems it important that we all work together to reduce risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Based on recommendations from health experts, York County strongly urges individuals to wear face coverings in certain situations and locations while in public places and when social distancing cannot be achieved.

The adopted resolution encourages face coverings for all patrons and employees of any retail establishment or food service establishment, as well as, for patrons and employees of all county-owned facilities where social distancing is not possible. York County is providing face masks at all county-owned facilities for the safety of the visiting public and employees.

Lastly, the resolution provides for management to utilize county resources to further educational measures throughout the county and to promote protective measures throughout the county.

To view the Resolution in its entirety, visit www.yorkcountygov.com.