Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy coming to Winthrop University

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries approaching in early 2024, Winthrop University has launched a Presidential Elections Initiative to engage students and the community in the election process.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is one of the first Presidential candidates to be touring Winthrop this election cycle and will be on campus on Sunday, September 10th for a meet and greet – community town hall.

Winthrop President Dr. Edward Serna said the Presidential Elections Initiative will likely include a lecture series with key political figures, a release of in-state polling data through the Winthrop Poll, and of course, candidate visits.

The Presidential Elections Initiative is in partnership with the John C. West Forum on Politics and Policy, which is housed at Winthrop.

The forum has led several voting initiatives and has helped Winthrop earn national recognition as a “Voter Friendly Campus” based on its consistently high student voting rate. Additionally, the forum sponsors speakers to discuss policy and politics.

Related Sorties: Nikki Haley campaigns in Indian Land for President 2024