Deadly Accident at Clover Construction Site

ROCK HILLL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clover Police is investigating an incident at a construction site in on Highway 321 and Old Carriage Road that has left one person dead this Wednesday morning.

Authorities tell us that the worker, whose name has not been released at this time, was delivering diesel fuel to the site when he began having issues with the truck. Officers say the man began working on the vehicle when it pulled him under and killed him.

A Clover Town Council Member says townhomes are being built on the site.

The Clover Police Department is working on the report and we will update with new information.