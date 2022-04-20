Mock Accident Ahead of Prom Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hoping to gain attention for students on the road this prom season a Mock Accident will be held tomorrow, Thursday, April 21 from 2 – 3:30 PM at the Applied Technology Center in Rock Hill.

Rock Hill Schools says the Mock Accident will involve emergency personnel from emergency services such as the Rock Hill Fire and Police Department, Piedmont EMS, the York County Coroner’s office and Atrium Med-Center Air arriving on scene to a realistic motor vehicle collison. Students in the Emergency Medical Services will be helping Piedmont EMS and the Fire Department while Clinical Studies students will be actors betraying patients.

Organizers say, “With prom occurring this coming weekend, we hope to make students stop and think about the dangers of driving distracted or under the influence.”