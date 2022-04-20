CN2 Hometown Hero – Courtney Denton of The Life House Women’s Shelter

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It started with one woman who had an idea, and a belief that she, with the help of others, could make a difference in the lives of homeless women in our community.

That vision has grown exponentially in just two years helping more than 125 women and 25 children at the Life House Women’s Shelter. On this day, Courtney Denton isn’t just surprised by our appearance, every time she walks through the doors at Life House she is still in awe of just how much has been accomplished in over a year with her fellow board members, friends and family.

She is one busy lady, while working full time at Westminster Presbyterian Church as the Director of Women’s Ministries she also stepped in as the acting director of The Life House Shelter while raising a family, it is only fitting to make her our latest CN2 Hometown Hero.

Click above for full story and click here to learn more about Life House Women’s Shelter

