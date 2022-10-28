CT Kirk Book Signing – Saturday, October 29

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not an easy conversation to have, but educator CT Kirk is talking about it and is having a book signing for his new book Why Me? Boys are Molested Too.

Kirk says it took him 27 years to get the strength to talk about what happened to him at the age 6.

The book signing and panel discussion will take place tomorrow Saturday, October 29th at 6 PM at the Sanctuary of Life Outreach Center on Finley Road in Rock Hill.

