LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Skirmish at Cain Creek Lancaster County this Weekend Saturday, October 29th and Sunday, October 30th.

This is a Living History Encampment and Skirmish Reenactment that depicts what takes place during the War between the states.

Camps open at 10 AM with the Skirmish begins at 2 PM.

Snipes Farm is located at 1504 Cedar Pines Lake Road in Lancaster.

