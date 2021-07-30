COVID-19 Vaccine Demand Increases at Area Clinic & Pharmacies

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) With COVID-19 cases increasing each day in South Carolina and the new delta variant, the Rock Hill Piedmont Community Vaccination Clinic and Carolina Pharmacy both are seeing a increased demand of people wanting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Twelve year-old Shalaya Orr of Rock Hill got her first COVID-19 vaccine at the Rock Hill Piedmont Community Vaccination Clinic on this Friday.

“For my friends, basketball, sports, classmates, to keep them safe”, says Orr.

Orr is not alone. Deputy City Manager, Jimmy Bagley says the clinic that was once opened nearly every week day, went down to just Fridays because the demand was so low. He says now more and more are signing up to get a shot.

“These are people that are either hesitant all along, now they are reading more about it, the delta variant is really taking its toll on people as all viruses they mutate and you see these changes. they tend to get worse as time goes on”, says Bagley.

Carolina Pharmacy locations seeing the same thing. It was just in May when we reported they were having to throw vaccines away, now they are in hot demand as well as people needing a COVID -19 test.

“We’ve actually seen up to a 300 percent increase in vaccinations. Just with the spark of the delta variant, more people are getting vaccination. As well as heading back to school”, says Dr. Olivia Hill.

Pharmacist with Carolina Pharmacy, Dr. Olivia Hill says they are also seeing around a 75 percent increase of people wanting to be tested for COVID-19.

Carolina Pharmacy says you can make an appointment online for a vaccine or COVID-19 test. It carries Moderna, Pfizer and Janssen vaccines. www.carolinapharmacy.com

The Rock Hill Piedmont Community Vaccination Clinic announced its last day will be Friday, August 27th. Jimmy Bagley says to make an appointment as soon as you can to get both vaccines in before the clinic closes. https://www.cityofrockhill.com/home/showpublisheddocument?id=28404