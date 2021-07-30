CN2 Newscast 7-30-2021

ROCK HILL, SC (CN2 Newscast) – Rock Hill leaders and health care professionals are talking about the state’s rising COVID cases and the new Delta Variant. Plus, we’re speaking with parents and administrators in Lancaster County about Indian Land High School. Also, we stopped by a Vacation Bible School Camp at Confederate Park.
