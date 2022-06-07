Coroner Releases Name in Shooting Death

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified Terron Hubert, 21, of Clover as the victim of a shooting on June 6th in Clover at Astor Court and Warwick Circle.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office a passerby saw the victim who appeared to be deceased near the lake in Quigley Park, at the end of Astor Court. EMS and deputies confirmed that the male was deceased and had multiple gunshot wounds

An Autopsy and toxicology will be completed later this week.

The death is still under investigation by the York County Sheriff’s Office and the York County Coroner’s Office.

