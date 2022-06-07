CN2 Digital Dashboard – Scenic Places to Visit While Enjoying Nature and Free Concerts.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A grand donation was given to the The Lindsay Pettus Greenway, while folks enjoyed taking part in the 1,000-mile challenge at the Anne Springs Close Greenway to end their day at Jazz Night in the Park in Fort Mill.

Supporters and officials of the Harry Hampton Memorial Wildlife Fund and the Lindsay Pettus Greenway gathered at the Greenway where officials announced a $100,000 pledge for trail expansion efforts.

Leaders say they see great alignment in the missions of both organizations in promoting conservation of the region’s natural resources.

The Hampton Wildlife Fund Fort Mill committee has sponsored an annual banquet and auction since 2004 to raise money for projects like this one, that have positive impacts on the wildlife, ecosystems, and environment.

The Lindsay Pettus Greenway was established with a commitment to conservation and environmental education.



Anne Springs Close Greenway surpassing their goal for the 1,000-Mile Challenge during National Trails Day, members of the Greenway and visitors logged a total of more than one thousand, nine hundred miles.



The Town of Fort Mill sharing it was such a beautiful evening for Jazz Night in the Park!

This event this past Saturday night at the Fort Mill Amphitheater at Walter Elisha Park.

Food trucks, beer and wine were on site. Their next event, Tribute Fest, is set for June 18th and will feature music from bands like Journey, Foreigner and Reo Speedwagon.

Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County Natural Gas Authority.