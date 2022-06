ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A special moment for one of our special Olympians…

Athlete Josh Myers from Rock Hill was interviewed by Tim Tebow over the weekend during the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida. Over 22 athletes from the Area Eleven Special Olympics South Carolina are competing in the games that go through June 12th.

You can check out the games on ESPN 2 and on the ESPN App beginning Tuesday June 7th.

We are so proud of our Area 11 athletes.