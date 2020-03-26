Coronavirus Prompts Record 3 Million Americans To File For Unemployment In Just One Week

SOUTH CAROLINA — Millions of Americans across the country have lost their jobs because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

These same people are now filing for unemployment benefits.

The information and numbers below were taken from a release put out by the US Department of Labor.

According to DOL, 3,283,000 people filed for unemployment this past week. Before March 21st, there were only 282,000 claims.

In South Carolina, a little more than 31,000 filed for unemployment. This is a roughly 29,000 increase from the previous week, which stood at 2,093.

During the week ending Saturday, March 21st, the increase in initial claims are due to the impacts of the COVID-19 virus. Nearly every state providing comments cited the COVID-19 virus impacts. States continued to cite services industries broadly, particularly accommodation and food services. Additional industries heavily cited for the increases included the health care and social assistance, arts, entertainment and recreation, transportation and warehousing, and manufacturing industries.

In the week ending March 21, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 3,283,000, an increase of 3,001,000 from the previous week’s revised level. This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series. The previous high was 695,000 in October of 1982. The previous week’s level was revised up by 1,000 from 281,000 to 282,000. The 4-week moving average was 998,250, an increase of 765,750 from the previous week’s revised average.The previous week’s average was revised up by 250 from 232,250 to 232,500.

Click HERE to see the full release and statistics.