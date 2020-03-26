York Co Recycling Material Recovery Facility Temporarily Ceases Operations During Coronavirus Outbreak

FORT MILL, S.C. — Due to Coronavirus, York County has temporarily suspended all operations at its Material Recovery Facility where recyclables from Fort Mill are taken and sorted.

The Town of Fort Mill sanitation services, including trash collection, curbside collection and recycling are still operating on a normal schedule. However, anything recyclable placed curbside will be sent to a landfill, instead.

