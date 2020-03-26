SC DMV Makes Changes To Hours, Road Tests During COVID-19

SOUTH CAROLINA — The DMV is now making changes during the Coronavirus outbreak.

These include changing the hours of operation at half of its locations – Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Chester and Lancaster.

These branches will continue to operate Monday through Friday during normal business hours. Saturday hours, however, are suspended.

Only a certain number of customers will be allowed inside at the same time.

All road tests are suspended until at least April 3rd.

If you need to take a non-commercial driving test to clear a suspended license or because your license has been expired for longer than 9 months, you can still take the knowledge portion of the test at the DMV and take the skills portion through a third party tester.

The DMV is encouraging people to use their online website or to handle most of their transactions.

Visit www.SCDMVOnline.com for more information.