Congressman Ralph Norman Holds Live Forum Addressing Unemployment Benefit Insurance

Live Forum on Unemployment Insurance If you or someone you know has questions about unemployment insurance, this is your chance to ask questions and get information directly from the experts. Feel free to post your question in the chat window here and we'll do our best to get an answer for you. Posted by Rep. Ralph Norman on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Congressman Ralph Norman recently held a live forum to address unemployment benefit insurance.

If your business has been impacted by COVID-19, watch the video to learn more from experts from the Department of Employment and workforce.

Norman will host another live forum on Friday, April 17th at 11 a.m.

Small business owners have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. There are several important programs in place they should know about, including the new Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loans.

The forum is for small business owners, independent contractors and sole proprietors to provide reliable information and give them the opportunity to ask questions directly to the experts. Among those joining Rep. Norman will be representatives from the Small Business Administration.

Participants will be able to ask questions by phone (number will be provided) or through Facebook Live’s chat feature. This one-hour program can be heard on the following outlets:

WRHI 100.1 FM or 1340 AM. Additional simulcast stations will be posted here as they are confirmed.

Comporium Cable 103 and 1103 in York & Lancaster Counties

Online: WRHI.com