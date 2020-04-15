NarroWay Productions Announces BBQ Fundraiser

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) With productions on hold until further notice, NarroWay Theater announced a barbecue fundraiser to help with lost revenue.

Angelina Steele with NarroWay Productions says April is the second busiest season after Christmas, and shows are often sold-out. However COVID-19 forced the Christian theater company to shut down.

Steele says many people were able to reschedule for future shows, but they also had to issue refunds at a time when their revenue simply stopped coming in.

“So we’ve lost the half of March, April and May, that’s two and a half months, of one of our busiest seasons,” said Steele.

Despite the losses, NarroWay is determined to make a comeback. The team is rehearsing virtually on Facebook Live for NarroWay’s newest show, Anno Domini, that tells the story of Stephen and the Apostles. And even though they’ve had to shift responsibilities, they have not had to furlough any employees.

But this time is making NarroWay think outside of the box. Because it is both a theater and food service — they serve dinners during shows — they’re hosting a barbecue fundraiser to help with costs.

“We’re still having pretty big bills coming in that we have to continue paying on, but the income has stopped,” said Steele, “So we sort of got to the point and said, ‘What can we do?'”

The company’s food service procurement manager, Destiny Kiser, says people will be able to safely pick up a plate of barbecue through the Will Call Window.

“It’s a way people can come and get a meal that they don’t have to cook themselves,” said Kiser, “And at the same time really help support our cause and help support our business and bring in some revenue right now.”

The fundraiser is on Thursday, April 16th, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at NarroWay Productions (3327 Hwy. 51, Fort Mill). You can pre-order online here. If you don’t pre-order, a limited amount of plates will still be available to-go for customers.

The plates will be served with BBQ, fried potatoes, beans, Texas toast, a cookie and a water bottle. Each plate costs $10.

The NarroWay also has an online store.