Community input invited concerning Trail Master Plan project in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Town of Fort Mill invites the community to participate in an open house/drop-in meeting to gather input for its Trail Master Plan project.

Community members can stop by the Public Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Unity Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 303 Tom Hall St.

The meeting is the next phase in the project to solicit community input on trail network recommendations and determine project priorities. Community members will have a chance to review and provide input on the draft vision of the Trail Master Plan.

The goal of the Trail Master Plan is to identify existing and potential trails in the Town and find ways to connect them to transportation corridors, parks, schools, and other places of interest within Fort Mill.

Ultimately, the plan will help establish a long-range vision for trails within the community.

We look forward to receiving more community input from this project. For more information, please visit the Town of Fort Mill’s website at https://fortmillsc.gov/532/Trail-Master-Plan-Project.