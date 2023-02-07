Main Street Rock Hill closed Tuesday morning – Drivers should expect detours

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Commuters taking Main Street into Rock Hill will be redirected Tuesday, February 9 due to a road closure on Main Street between Hampton and 114 East Main.

We are told the closure is expected to begin at 6 am and end by noon so that contractors can use a crane to replace an HVAC unit.

Drivers will be detoured to Black Street via Hampton and Dave Lyle Blvd or White Street via Caldwell and the Wells Fargo cut through.

The back up date for this closure is set for Monday, February 13.

