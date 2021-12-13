Community Cafe Feels Supply Chain Shortage

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The entire country is feeling the effects of supply chain shortages.

Here locally, the Community Cafe that works to feed anyone looking for a hot meal, feeling the impact.

Food prices have increased and some common supplies used to serve to-go meals – are now impossible to find.

“The supply chain is killing us. Simple, killing us”, says Don Murfin, founder of the Community Cage in York County.

Murfin says they serve dine in and take out food, all at no cost. In the last 11 years they’ve served more than half a million meals, but they need containers to put that food in.

“You cannot buy Styrofoam cups anywhere”, says Murfin.

So he says he’s had to order these plastic containers.

“Probably about 3 times what we were paying for the other cups”, says Murfin.

Not only that, he says the cost of food is up about 40 percent since the beginning of the year.

“Our weekly food products that we buy is up to about 1,300 dollars a week”, says Murfin.

Murfin adds its something he never thought he’d see in his life time, but says their main goal is to feed the community and with gracious donations, he says they will continue to do just that, no matter what.

“We’ll be here, we call it a God thing, he takes care of us”, says Murfin

Murfin adds the Community Cafe has three locations and also a food truck.

To learn where you can eat for free and to donate just visit Community Cafe USA on Facebook.