2014 Cold Case Arrest

ROCK HILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department making an arrest in the 2014 Murder of Antonio Heath. Detectives say they have continued to investigate the homicide that happened November 24, 2014 on McGee Road.

They say last month warrants were issued for Jayquan Wilmore of Charlotte – they were for Murder, Possession of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police arrested Wilmore and last week he was extradited to Rock Hill where he was served. His bond was denied.

Jayquan Dante Wilmore – Facing Murder Charge from 2014

Source: RHPD