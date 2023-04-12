CN2 Today – Come-See-Me Lunch and Evening at Glencairn Gardens

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Enjoy an unforgettable lunch or evening at Glencairn Garden, where you can treat your ears to a live music performance while taking in the stunning display of blooming spring flowers. Don’t forget to get something delicious to eat from the food truck, or bring your own picnic basket to share with your family and friends! It’s the perfect way to enjoy a mid-day or night in the gardens.

